Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 51.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $161.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.10. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $142.93 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

