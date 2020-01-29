Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

