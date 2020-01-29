Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. 1,379,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.