Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 720,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Ally by 46.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Ally by 67.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,500. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

