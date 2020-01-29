Digiwage (WAGE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Digiwage has a market cap of $8,757.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010978 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00096316 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003520 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

