Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Up 15%

Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS)’s stock price was up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 219,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,004,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.27.

About Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

