Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, approximately 2,274,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,984,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0479 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 126.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 52.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

