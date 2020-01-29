Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, approximately 2,274,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,984,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0479 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.
