DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental’s rating score has declined by 37.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.82 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 51 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRTT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Kevin P. Omeara purchased 11,930 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth $23,514,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

