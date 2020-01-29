Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.