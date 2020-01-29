Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 18th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

