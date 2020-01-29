Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 3,146 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

SNAP opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

