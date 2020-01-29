Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.42 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.