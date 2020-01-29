DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.75, 26,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

