DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 94,147 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 94,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

