Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,550 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $197.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.