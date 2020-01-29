Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC set a $73.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

