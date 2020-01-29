Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

