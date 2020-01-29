DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $36.42 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,734,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

