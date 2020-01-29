Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million to $148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.88 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

NYSE:DT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

