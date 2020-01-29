Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EBMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

