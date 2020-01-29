Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,762. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

