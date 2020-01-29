eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 14,633,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.61.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

