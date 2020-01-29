eBitcoin (EBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Kucoin. eBitcoin has a market capitalization of $672,445.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

