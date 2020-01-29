Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.