Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit