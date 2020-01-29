EchoLink Hits Market Cap of $779,355.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $779,355.00 and approximately $58,305.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.05630159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033792 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

