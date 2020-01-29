Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst stock traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 171.19 ($2.25). The company had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.93. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of $157.29 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

