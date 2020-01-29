Eden Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.90 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eden has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.