EDRCoin (EDRC) Price Up 10.6% This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $55,258.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.