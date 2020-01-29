EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

