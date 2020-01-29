EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.