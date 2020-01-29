EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54. Ingevity Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

