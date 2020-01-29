EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 3,838 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

