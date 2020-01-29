EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 4,964 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CCI stock opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

