EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

