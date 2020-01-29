EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,353 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $477.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.45 and a 200-day moving average of $356.00. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

