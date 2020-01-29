Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,967,717 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,299,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.46.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 376.63% and a negative net margin of 100.36%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.