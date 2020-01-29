Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Update

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,047,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $156.22. 22,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $122.03 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

