Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 161,701 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 161,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,367 shares of company stock worth $1,346,547 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

