Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ELTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Eltek alerts:

Shares of ELTK stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 117,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,932. Eltek has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of -4.94.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.