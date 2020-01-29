Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$61.00 at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.80.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$60.16. 644,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,622. Emera has a 12 month low of C$45.50 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

