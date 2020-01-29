Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), 3,326,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.70.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and exploitation of potash projects. It holds 100% interests in the Khemisset project, a potash development project with 1 mining license and 39 research permits located to the east of Rabat in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

