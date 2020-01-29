Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 789 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.89. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.