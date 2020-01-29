Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,965 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit