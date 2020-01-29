Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,965 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

