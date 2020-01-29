Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 831,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 137,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.