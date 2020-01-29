Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,622 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 831,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 137,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPR opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $100.34.
In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
