Empirical Finance LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

USB stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

