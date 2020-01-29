Empirical Finance LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.