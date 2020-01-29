Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,041,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

COST opened at $310.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

