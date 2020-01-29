Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 59,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

