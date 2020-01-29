Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops One Day Volume of $5.43 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $72.78 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bittrex and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Bancor Network, COSS, Binance, Bittrex, Coinrail, Kucoin, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.