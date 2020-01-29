Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.53-5.82 EPS.
NYSE ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 582,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
