Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.53-5.82 EPS.

NYSE ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 582,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.